SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The CHP said at least one person is dead following a crash near San Ardo on Saturday afternoon.

CHP Dispatchers confirmed the ongoing investigation along Cattlemen and Pine Valley Road.

The CHP would only confirm at least one person is dead and there are early indications that a train crashed into a vehicle in the area.

No identifying information of the vehicle or victim has been provided at this time.