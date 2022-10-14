Velocity Invitational returns to Laguna Seca this weekend

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Car enthusiasts will be coming to the Central Coast for the Velocity Invitational at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The invitational is a motorsports and luxury lifestyle event for families to enjoy. The event will feature the world’s most historic race cars, including a selection of cars from McLaren Racing's Formula 1 Team.

The team will have six additional McLaren cars that will be showcased throughout the event. The cars showcased will be including Ayrton Senna’s 1990 F1 World Championship winning car, the McLaren MP4/5B-07, which won six out of 16 races that year, along with Alain Prost’s MP4/2B-3, which won the 1985 F1 World Championship.

If you are a rally car fan then this event is also for you. Alister McRae won championships across the world and her son Max is starting his career. This three generation family will be driving cars on the race track as well.

The event will have a a gourmet food and wine pavilion with wine tasting included. Children under 15 who are with an adult guardian get into the event for free.

There are tickets still available and for more information visit here.