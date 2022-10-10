San Benito County Voting Locations

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The San Benito County Elections Department told KION that there will be six drop box locations and four voting centers for the upcoming November election.

The drop box locations and voting centers will remain the same as they did for the midterm elections in June.

According to the Elections Department, The drop box locations are in place as of Monday morning. Here are the following locations.

Drop Box Locations

The Elections Department at Winn Alley between the Elections Office and San Benito County Library.

Near the True Valley Hardware on 1260 4th Street, Hollister, CA 95023

Community Food Bank on 1133 San Felipe Road, Hollister, CA, 95023

Ridgemark Office on 100 Ridgemark Drive, Hollister, CA, 95023

Hollister Fire Station No. 2 on 2240 Valley View Road, Hollister, CA, 95023

Windmill Shopping Center, 301 The Alameda, San Juan Bautista, CA 95045

Here are the voting centers that will be open.

The San Juan Bautista Community Center and Elections Department Room 101 will be open on Saturday Oct. 29.

The California National Guard Armory and St Benedicts Church will be open on Saturday Nov. 5.

For more information click here.