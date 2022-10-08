Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but anyone hoping to attend is asked to show up early for this free fireworks show.
It's the 27th year the event is taking place and is expected to draw a lot of people to the Capitola Wharf where the show is taking place.
Capitola Police announced over a dozen road closures as a result of the big fireworks display.
The following closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Capitola on October 9th.
- Portola Drive at 47th Avenue
- Opal Cliff Drive at Cliff Drive
- Capitola Road at 49th Avenue
- 49th Avenue at Topaz Street
- Opal Street at Prospect Avenue
- Wharf Road at Lincoln Avenue
- Esplanade at Stockton Avenue
- Riverview Avenue at Stockton Avenue
- Bluegum Avenue at Riverview Avenue
- Capitola Avenue at Riverview Drive, Fanmar Way and Stockton Avenue
- San Jose Avenue at Capitola Avenue
- Monterey Avenue at Park Place, Fanmar Way and Park Avenue
The entrance to the Capitola Wharf will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information about the Monte Foundation, click here