Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:50 PM

Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but anyone hoping to attend is asked to show up early for this free fireworks show.

It's the 27th year the event is taking place and is expected to draw a lot of people to the Capitola Wharf where the show is taking place.

Capitola Police announced over a dozen road closures as a result of the big fireworks display.

The following closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Capitola on October 9th.

  • Portola Drive at 47th Avenue
  • Opal Cliff Drive at Cliff Drive
  • Capitola Road at 49th Avenue
  • 49th Avenue at Topaz Street
  • Opal Street at Prospect Avenue
  • Wharf Road at Lincoln Avenue
  • Esplanade at Stockton Avenue
  • Riverview Avenue at Stockton Avenue
  • Bluegum Avenue at Riverview Avenue
  • Capitola Avenue at Riverview Drive, Fanmar Way and Stockton Avenue
  • San Jose Avenue at Capitola Avenue
  • Monterey Avenue at Park Place, Fanmar Way and Park Avenue

The entrance to the Capitola Wharf will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about the Monte Foundation, click here

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content