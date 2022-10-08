Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but anyone hoping to attend is asked to show up early for this free fireworks show.

It's the 27th year the event is taking place and is expected to draw a lot of people to the Capitola Wharf where the show is taking place.

Capitola Police announced over a dozen road closures as a result of the big fireworks display.

The following closures will be in place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Capitola on October 9th.

Portola Drive at 47th Avenue

Opal Cliff Drive at Cliff Drive

Capitola Road at 49th Avenue

49th Avenue at Topaz Street

Opal Street at Prospect Avenue

Wharf Road at Lincoln Avenue

Esplanade at Stockton Avenue

Riverview Avenue at Stockton Avenue

Bluegum Avenue at Riverview Avenue

Capitola Avenue at Riverview Drive, Fanmar Way and Stockton Avenue

San Jose Avenue at Capitola Avenue

Monterey Avenue at Park Place, Fanmar Way and Park Avenue

The entrance to the Capitola Wharf will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

