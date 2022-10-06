Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:34 PM

Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville

Watsonville PD

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning.

Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices in at least two convenience stores. Salinas PD determined Cristea was driving a stolen car out of Southern California.

Watsonville PD's Special Investigations Unit was pulled into the investigation when Cristea was driving in the stolen car to Watsonville. Officers caught Cristea putting a skimming device on a credit card reader at a convenience store on Airport Boulevard.

Cristea was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content