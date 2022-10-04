Hartnell College experiences internet outage

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Sunday morning, Hartnell College shut their internet network off to all campuses due to suspicious activity

Chelsy Pham who is the Vice President for Information Technology for the school said that her department was notified by their monitoring had to come to the college and turn off all the internet for all of the campuses.

"The reason there is an internet outage is because we saw some suspicious activity happen on the network," Pham said.

Pham said that they have reported the activity to the college's third party forensics investigator. She also shared that the FBI has been notified and have started an investigation.

The outage hit the main campus in Salinas but also the satellite campuses in East Salinas, Soledad, Castroville and King City. Pham said the internet was turned off at the satellite campuses as a precaution.

Classes on campus was not postponed on Monday and school services were still open.

Pham said that hotspots were given out to faculty and staff. She shared that learning management services network Canvas is still up for students and faculty to use.

"We offer 30 to 40 online classes for students to take," Pham said. "Most of those students who take those classes are taking them from home and are not impacted."

The internet will start to get restored either on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning according to Pham.