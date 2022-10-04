Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:55 PM

Big Sur prescribed burn underway

Cal Fire

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV): If you happened to have seen smoke driving down Highway 1 on Tuesday do not be alarmed.

CAL FIRE is conducting a prescribed burn at Andrew Molera State Park. CAL FIRE is planning to burn 90 acres during their prescribed burn.

The smoke is blowing inland so expect to see smoke on the coast for the next couple of days. There will be slight delays on Highway 1 with crews traveling up the coast.

Our chief photographer Calista Silva was out there on Tuesday afternoon and talked to some of the local firefighters who conducted the burn.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content