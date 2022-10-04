Big Sur prescribed burn underway

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV): If you happened to have seen smoke driving down Highway 1 on Tuesday do not be alarmed.

CAL FIRE is conducting a prescribed burn at Andrew Molera State Park. CAL FIRE is planning to burn 90 acres during their prescribed burn.

The smoke is blowing inland so expect to see smoke on the coast for the next couple of days. There will be slight delays on Highway 1 with crews traveling up the coast.

Our chief photographer Calista Silva was out there on Tuesday afternoon and talked to some of the local firefighters who conducted the burn.