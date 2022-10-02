MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Fire confirmed with KION that they are assisting in a vegetation fire on Aguajito Road and Gentry Hill Road.

CAL FIRE told KION that the fire is burning 2 to 3 acres. Evaculations are under way for those who live in the Gentry Hill area. They are attacking the fire from the ground and using air tenders.

Smoke can be seen from the AlertCalifornia Tehama camera and from Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.

CAL FIRE dropping retardant on the vegetation fire. Photo courtesy of Greg Gorelick.

There is a power outage in the same area. According to PG&E, there are 5,682 customers without power in Carmel Valley and Carmel-by-the-Sea.

This is an ongoing story.