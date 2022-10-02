Skip to Content
Multiple streets in Castroville blocked off as deputies report man barricaded in apartment with a firearm

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE OCT. 2, 2022 at 12:28 p.m. - The suspect is now in custody after a hostage negotiator entered the apartment.

ORIGINAL STORY

Monterey County Sheriff deputies have multiple streets blocked off in Castroville after reports of a subject barricaded in an apartment with a firearm.

People are asked to avoid the area of Mead and McDougall as they try to convince the individual to leave the home.

So far they've only been described as a male by deputies on scene.

The family initially inside the apartment was evacuated well before 10 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said none of the family had injuries and everyone living near Mead and McDougall is asked to shelter in place.

It's also unknown if the man in the apartment has any injuries.

This is a developing story

