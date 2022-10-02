Aguajito Fire in Monterey County 65% contained, evacaution orders lifted

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE 10/3/22 AT 9:51 AM: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has lifted the evacuation order for all areas affected by Aguajito Fire.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said that the fire is at 65% containment. Fire crews will still be in the area throughout the day to monitor any hotspots.

UPDATE 9:34 P.M.: Cal Fire is reporting improvement of fire conditions over at the Aguajito Fire burning along Aguajito and Gentry Hill Road.

Crews are staying at the fire overnight after it burned just over five acres Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the fire is 50% contained with favorable weather conditions on the way.

CHP dispatchers said there's still a closure on Aguajito between Gentry Hill and Monhollan Road.

The massive power outage that took place has improved completely as power has been restored to the 5,000+ customers affected.

UPDATE AT 5:21 PM PST- Monterey County Sheriff's Office have lifted evacuations west of Gentry Hill neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Gentry Hill Road will remain under an Evacuation Order overnight until further notice.

There will also be hard road closures at Aguajito Road at Cypress Stables and on Monholland Rd. The temporary evacuation point will also be closed.

CAL FIRE said that they will be helping residents who live in the neighborhood return to their residences. PG&E has shut off power in the area to provide for firefighter and public safety.

CAL FIRE also shared that they will have crews overnight to continue to work on the fire.

UPDATE AT 4:34 PM PST- CAL FIRE has shared that the fire has burned four acres and is 35 percent contained.

The fire was started from a vehicle that hit a power pole. The driver is currently being taken to a local hospital on scene.

CAL FIRE said that the power outage in Carmel Valley and Carmel-by-the-Sea was related to the vegetation fire. PG&E is currently at the scene and will be replacing the damaged power pole.

There are road closures at Agualito Road and Gentry Hill Road. Evacuations are still in place for the Gentry Hill neighborhood.

UPDATE AT 3:46 PM PST- CAL FIRE has shared that forward progress has stopped on the vegetation fire on Aguajito Road and Gentry Hill Road.

CAL FIRE also shared that the fire is 25 percent contained.

ORGINAL STORY

Monterey Fire confirmed with KION that they are assisting in a vegetation fire on Aguajito Road and Gentry Hill Road.

CAL FIRE told KION that the fire is burning 2 to 3 acres. Evaculations are under way for those who live in the Gentry Hill area. They are attacking the fire from the ground and using air tenders.

Smoke can be seen from the AlertCalifornia Tehama camera and from Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.

CAL FIRE dropping retardant on the vegetation fire. Photo courtesy of Greg Gorelick.

There is a power outage in the same area. According to PG&E, there are 5,682 customers without power in Carmel Valley and Carmel-by-the-Sea.

This is an ongoing story.