Northbound Highway 101 closed due to traffic incident south of Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police said that both lanes on NB Highway 101 are closed due to a vehicle injury accident that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Greenfield PD did share that SB 101 traffic has been reduced to one lane. The accident took place on SB 101 at Underwood which is one mile south of Greenfield.

Caltrans District 5 did share that traffic is being diverted to exit First Street in King City

This story is being updated.