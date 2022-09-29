Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:24 PM

Northbound Highway 101 closed due to traffic incident south of Greenfield

Google

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police said that both lanes on NB Highway 101 are closed due to a vehicle injury accident that took place on Wednesday afternoon.

Greenfield PD did share that SB 101 traffic has been reduced to one lane. The accident took place on SB 101 at Underwood which is one mile south of Greenfield.

Caltrans District 5 did share that traffic is being diverted to exit First Street in King City

This story is being updated.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content