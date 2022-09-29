Morgan Hill man dead after car crash at SB Highway 101 at Underwood Road

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE on Sept 30 at 6:56 p.m- CHP has confirmed the age of the victim that died after a pursuit with CHP lead to his death south of Greenfield on Highway 101 Thursday.

The victim was a 45-year-old from Morgan Hill. CHP did not comment further on why they chased the man, just that it began in Chualar.

That's when a pursuit ensued, and it ended when the man driving a white Prius crashed head-on with a flatbed truck on Underwood Road.

UPDATE AT 4:41 p.m- CHP-Monterey confirmed that the crash was a result of a vehicle pursuit that started in Chualar.

CHP confirmed the vehicle that they were pursuing was the one that crashed, a white Prius. A semi-truck could also be seen on the lefthand shoulder lane with significant damage to the front end. The Prius was crushed into two pieces, according to our reporter on the scene.

CHP could not say why they were pursuing the driver of the Prius. They also could not confirm which vehicle's driver died.

UPDATE AT 3:54 p.m.- CHP-Monterey confirmed that one person has died in a vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 at Underwood Road just south of Greenfield.

CHP could not confirm if this crash included multiple vehicles.

ORIGINAL STORY

Greenfield Police said that both lanes on NB Highway 101 are closed due to a vehicle injury accident that took place on Thursday afternoon.

Greenfield PD did share that SB 101 traffic has been reduced to one lane. The accident occurred on SB 101 at Underwood, one mile south of Greenfield.

Caltrans District 5 did share that traffic is being diverted to exit First Street in King City

This story is being updated.