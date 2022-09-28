Monterey Bay F.C. playoff hopes take a hit in Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, (KION-TV): Monterey Bay F.C. (12-15-4. 40 points) did not cash in the jackpot on Tuesday night.

The Union's unbeaten streak ended at five games as the Las Vegas Lights FC took care of business with a 4-0 win at Cashman Field. The Union still sit two points back of the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

However, they will most likely need to win their final three matches and get some help in the standings.

The Lights shined bright like a diamond while the Union had one of their worst defensive games of the season.

The Union almost got the scoring started in the 20th minute. Midfielder James Murphy whipped a corner kick and Santa Cruz native Walmer Martinez headed the ball into the back of the net.

However, referee Calin Radosav talked to his assistant referee and the goal was disallowed due to impeding the goalkeeper in an offside position.

The scoring started in the 41st minute. Lights forward Cal Jennings stole the ball from a Union defender and set up Danny Trejo for an easy goal.

Las Vegas got a free kick in the 45th minute and capitalized. Lights midfielder Daniel Crisostomo kicked it from the Hoover Dam and it was headed in by Lights defender Dekel Keinan to make it 2-0.

The goal onslaught continued for Las Vegas. In the 66th minute, Cal Jennings whipped one from Las Vegas Boulevard as he kicked from outside of the box and into the back of the net.

Jennings made history with his 10th goal of the season. He becomes the first player in club history to have multiple double digit goal seasons.

The Lights closed the show in the 82nd minute. Danny Trejo added his second goal of the night and his 13th goal of the season.

The Union will look to rebound after a disastrous loss. The Crisp and Kelp will have their final home game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, (16-7-7, 55 points).

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but got moved to Sunday Oct. 2 due to travel issues stemming from Hurricane Ian.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original date will be valid for Sunday night's match. The game is almost sold out and it is Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Cardinale Stadium.

The match on Sunday night kicks off at 7:00 p.m.