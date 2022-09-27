Newsom signs abortion protections into law

SACRAMENTO, (KION-TV): California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of 12 bills Tuesday, establishing some of the strongest abortion protections in the nation — a direct reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn federal abortion guarantees back in June.

The new laws aims to protect patients and clinicians by strengthening privacy safeguards and ensuring providers and patients cannot be sued or prosecuted for travel costs for low-income individuals.

“An alarming number of states continue to outlaw abortion and criminalize women, and it’s more important than ever to fight like hell for those who need these essential services,” Newsom said. "Our legislature has been on the frontlines of this fight, and no other legislative body in the country is doing more to protect these fundamental rights — I’m proud to stand with them again and sign these critical bills into law."

Newsom announced the signing in private to Jodi Hicks who is the CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. Hicks shared that many in the virtual room were emotional.

"It's been a long year of a lot of hard work," Hicks said. "You could see a lot of emotion and pride."

This comes after California launched a publicly funded website dedicated to those who are seeking to end their pregnancy to find services and financial assistance. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham pushed for an abortion ban after 15 weeks with exceptions.

Another piece of legislation that was signed by the Governor was created by State Senators Anna Caballero and Nancy Skinner.

SB 1142 required the state to create the abortion services website that was created.