Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD announced that they are investigating an animal cruelty case after discovering an injured Chihuahua-type dog was abandoned at the Hollister Animal Shelter afterhours kennels.

According to police, the dog was left abandoned on the morning of Sept. 19. The dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for immediate treatment.

Sadly, the dog was humanely euthanized under veterinary recommendation.

After further investigation, officers believe that the dog had been potentially abandoned.

Hollister Animal Care and Services is conducting an investigation to ascertain why this dog was left in the afterhours kennels and permitted to suffer throughout the night without proper medical care.

The Hollister Animal Shelter would also like to remind the public that it is unlawful to permit an animal to go without care.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.