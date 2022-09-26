Salinas High golfer finishes in second in dream weekend at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): Kalea Hall lived her dream this weekend at Pebble Beach and then some.

The Salinas High School junior finished in second place in the girls division at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. The event benefits the First Tee Program which is a youth development program that helps build game changers using the game of golf.

Hall is part of First Tee of Monterey County. 75 juniors in the First Tee program played this weekend at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

She is a two-sport star for the Cowboys. She was named to the all-Gabilan Division golf team as a sophomore last year. She is also a swimmer for the Cowboys in the spring.

Each junior golfer is paired with a PGA Champions Tour Pro. Hall was paired with Steve Flesch as they shot 21 under par for the three days. Megan Meng from First Tee Greater Trenton was paired with Charlie Wi and shot 22 under for the weekend.

Bryson Hughes from First Tee North Florida won the boys division title with Alex Cejka. They finished at 18 under par and won in a scorecard playoff.

Flesch took home the pro title as well for his second victory of the season. He birdied the first four holes before his putter went cold. It heated up at the right time as he made the eight foot putt to seal the deal.

He finished at 11 under par which was one clear of Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski.