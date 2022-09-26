Skip to Content
CAL FIRE planning to conduct prescribed burn in San Benito County

Cal Fire

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): If you see smoke coming out of San Benito County on Tuesday do not be alarmed.

CAL FIRE announced that they plan on conducting a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range west of the town of Paicines in Mcphails Peak area.

The smoke will be visible in the Hollister area and in the Salinas Valley. If you are visiting Pinnacles National Park on Tuesday then there will be smoke in the air according to CAL FIRE.

The prescribed burn could get postponed depending on weather conditions in the area.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

