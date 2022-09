SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday morning, Seaside Police made a drug arrest thanks to their K9 officer Dillion.

Police pulled over 62-year-old Jacques Matory for a routine traffic stop. Police searched Matory when they discovered heroin, methamphetamine, and prescription pills packaged for street distribution.

Matory was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple counts of possessing narcotics with intent to sell.