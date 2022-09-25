Monterey Bay F.C. earns valuable point in South Beach.

MIAMI, (KION-TV): The offense was silent for Monterey Bay F.C. , (12-14-4, 40 points) but the defense did it's job at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday night.

The Crisp and Kelp extended their unbeaten streak to five games with a scoreless draw against The Miami FC, (13-8-10, 49 points).

The Union sit in ninth place and are two points out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Rio Grande Valley FC is in the final playoff spot with 42 points.

The Miami FC did have 11 shots on goal and five shots on goal. They also won the possession battle with 65%. Union goalkeeper Antony Siaha made five saves and earned his eighth clean sheet of the season.

Not to be outdone, The Miami FC goalkeeper Jake McGuire was a brick wall for the orange and blue. He made three saves but two of them came in the 77th minute.

Union midfielder Simon Dawkins weaved his way into the box and unleashed a wicked shot that McGuire made the save on. The rebound went right to forward Walmer Martinez. The Santa Cruz native shot a left handed volley that went right into McGuire's bread basket.

The Crisp and Kelp were without forward Christian Volesky. Volesky injured his hamstring in the Union's last match against the Phoenix Rising FC on Sept. 21.

The Union will stay on the road and play a rescheduled game versus the Las Vegas Lights FC, (10-13-7, 37 points). These Western Conference foes were suppose to play on Sept. 10 but a broken pipe flooded Cashman Field. The pitch was deemed unplayable and the game was rescheduled to Tuesday night.

Kickoff from Sin City will be at 7 p.m.