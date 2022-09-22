Vegetation Fire in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 2:56 PM- Cal Fire BEU told KION that the fire is holding at two acres currently.

Crews are working to complete containment lines around the perimeter. There are no structure threats at this time. Cal Fire BEU confirm that the fire started from a vehicle on the side of the road.

The estimated time for reopening of Laureles Grade could be around 4:00 p.m.

Original Story

CHP Monterey confirmed that there is a vegetation fire on 798 Laureles Grade.

CHP told KION that they originally got called to a black sedan on fire that was off to the side of the road. According to CHP and Caltrans, there are closures on both ends of Laureles Grade.

The top of the summit is where the road closure took place on the north end and County Roads at Southview represents the south end closure.

This story is being updated.