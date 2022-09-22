Monterey Bay F.C. stays alive in playoff race with 3-3 draw against Phoenix Rising FC

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- It was a Wednesday night thriller at Cardinale Stadium. Monterey Bay F.C., (12-14-3, 39 points) kept their playoff dreams alive with a 3-3 tie against the Phoenix Rising FC, (9-15-6, 33 points).

The Union are tied with Oakland Roots SC and Rio Grande Valley FC for the seventh and final playoff spot. There are five matches remaining for Monterey Bay F.C. who are unbeaten in their last four matches.

The Crisp and Kelp got the scoring started in the ninth minute. Forward Christian Volesky scored with a wide open goal in front of him.

Phoenix answered back with a converted penalty kick from midfielder Aodhan Quinn in the 15th minute.

Four minutes later, the Union responded with a wicked goal inside the box from defender Grant Robinson who scored his first career professional goal.

The Rising got another penalty kick when midfielder Arturo Rodriguez drew a foul. Quinn got the call and scored from the penalty spot for his second goal of the night in the 39th minute.

Not to be outdone, the Union responded in a big way in the 44th minute. Phoenix was trying to clear a corner kick but the ball went right to Monterey Bay F.C. midfielder Mobi Fehr. Fehr kicked the ball and deflected off of Rising forward J.J. Williams. The ball went to Rising goalkeeper Ben Lundt who made the save but delivered a gift wrapped rebound to Volesky who capitalized for his second goal of the night.

The scoring turned off in the second half until the 75th minute. Phoenix forward Greg Hurst turned on the jets as he zoomed by a couple of Union defenders. He kicked the ball towards the Grand Canyon as hit the back of the net to tie the match at 3.

The Union have to be concerned as they lost Christian Volesky to injury in the 82nd minute. They almost sent Cardinale Stadium into a frenzy in the 90th minute.

Union forward Seku Conneh got fouled inside the penalty box from Phoenix defender James Musa. Conneh missed the penalty kick as he kicked over the cross bar.

The Union will fly to the 305 to take on Miami FC, (13-8-9, 48 points), on Saturday night. Miami has clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The match at FIU Stadium will kickoff at 4:00 p.m.