Laureles Grade back open after vehicle hit power pole

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 22, 2022, at 6:46 p.m.- Laureles Grade has reopened as of 6:46 p.m., according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

The roadways in Carmel Valley are congested due to two separate incidents.

According to CHP Monterey, Laureles Grade at Southview Lane and the Summit is still closed from the vegetation fire earlier Thursday afternoon. Fire crews are continuing to clean up the fire that burned to two acres.

CHP did also confirm that a vehicle hit a power pole at Highway 1 at Carmel Valley Road and Rancho San Carlos. The power pole is causing the traffic lights to malfunction, creating a traffic headache for drivers. CHP did share that PG&E has not arrived at the scene.

An outage has been reported in the area affecting 1,518 customers in Carmel-by-the-Sea and parts of Carmel Valley. According to PG&E, the power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.