Surfing sea otter steals board in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (CNN)- A surfer off the coast of California was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves.

Nick Ericksen is usually riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.

"it climbed on and made itself at home."

Nick's tactics ranged from the puny, trying to splash the sea otter, to the brave, attempting to tow it towards the shore. But every time he touched the board, the sea otter, possibly a pregnant sea otter, would lunge at him.

Jeanne Moos, CNN: "were you actually scared?"

Nick Ericksen: "a little bit, yeah. it's like a pit bull puppy in a sense. it looks cute but know how dangerous it can be."