Monterey Bay F.C. Scores Record Five Goals in Shutout Win

SEASIDE, Calif, (KION-TV): Monterey Bay F.C. (12-14-2, 38 points) opened up the floodgates as they shutdown the Indy Eleven, (9-15-2, 32 points) in a 5-0 victory on Saturday night.

Monterey Bay F.C. won their third straight match and are 8-5-2 at Cardinale Stadium. They are one point out of the seventh and final playoff spot which is being held by Rio Grande Valley FC.

The "Crisp and Kelp" made some history as they recorded club records in goals scored and goal differential in a game. Goalkeeper Antony Siaha continues to be a brick wall in the net. He recorded his seventh shutout of the season. He is tied for tenth in the USL.

The Union had four different goal scorers. Chase Boone had a pair of first-half goals in 31st and 43rd minute.

Midfielder James Murphy will remember his 25th birthday. He scored his first career professional goal in the 49th minute. The soccer ball ricocheted off a Indy defender and that is when Murphy just launched it from outside the box and into the back of the net.

Not to be outdone, midfielder Sam Gleadle scored 79 seconds later in the 50th minute. Gleadle continues to be the catalyst for the Union. He has scored four goals in the last three matches. He is tied with Chase Boone for the team lead in goals which sits at seven.

Christian Volesky added the cherry on top with a goal in the 66th minute. It was his 50th career USL goal and fifth of the season.

The Union will look to continue their playoff push on Wednesday night when they take on the Phoenix Rising F.C, (9-15-5, 32 points). The match starts at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinale Stadium.