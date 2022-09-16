Southbound Highway 101 near Gonzales shut down after crash involving a semi

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Drivers along southbound Highway 101 in South Monterey County are being told to avoid a portion of the highway near Gonzales after a crash involving a semi on Thursday night.

CHP Dispatch confirms a semi is laying along the highway and as of 12:30 a.m. Friday there's no ETA on reopening southbound lanes at this time.

So far no injuries are being reported and crews are diverting traffic while they clear the wreckage and fluids that have spilled onto the road.