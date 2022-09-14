Santa Cruz County Fair returns for 2022

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair returns to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville Wednesday.

The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The kick-off will be at Rodgers House, with the gates opening at noon.

Here are the hours of the fair

Wednesday thru Friday: noon to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

There is family fun for everyone. There will be carnival rides and camel rides. There is a new attraction that families will enjoy. Paco The Sloth will be making his debut at the fair. This is courtesy of Pacific Animal Productions.

Families will have a plethora of food vendors to choose from, and tons of carnival rides to ride. There will also be livestock at the fair for those cute family photos.

Every day, there will be entertainment throughout the fairgrounds. Michael Mezmer's Trance-Nosis brings an interactive show every night. Twinkle Team will have a blend of EDM glam for the family to dance to. There will be All Alaskan pig races and Los Moralitos Circus.

The circus is run by a fourth-generation circus family performing death-defying acrobatics, including The Globe Of Death, High wire, Wheel of Destiny, Chuy The Clown, and Aerial Lyra.

Captain Jack Spareribs will have plenty of comedy that includes magic and juggling.

The ticket prices are as follows: Adults are $20, and children ages 6 to 12 will get in for $10. Children under five years old enter for free. Parking is $10 and $30 in the valet lot.

Here is what will be happening at this year's fair. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Sep. 14

It is Seniors and Veterans Day at the fair. Seniors who are 62 and over will get discounted tickets at $12.00. Veterans enter the fair for free, and active duty military can also enter for free by showing their ID.

There will be monster trucks and motocross on display. The shows on Wednesday and Thursday will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Ocean Speedway. It will be $10 for adults and $5 for children six to 12 years old.

The Gary Blackburn Band will start their concert at 7:30 p.m. as well. That will take place at the amphitheater stage.

Thursday, Sep. 15

The Country Cougars will be performing at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater stage.

Friday, Sep. 16

Journey Unauthorized will be performing on the amphitheater stage. That performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 17

Heartless will be taking the amphitheater stage. The Heart tribute band will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 18

There will be plenty of entertainment on the last day. Salinas Valley Charros will perform a dazzling performance at 4:00 p.m. in the horse arena. Joining them will be Los Reyes De La Banda.

To cap off the fair, Sonora Dinamitra will perform at 7:00 p.m. at the amphitheater stage.