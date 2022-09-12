Santa Cruz Man in wheelchair struck and killed in hit-and-run

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP-Santa Cruz confirmed to KION that a Santa Cruz man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday evening.

Officers said the 69-year-old man was in a motorized wheelchair and crossing Capitola Road west of 7th avenue around 10:10 p.m. when a 1999 Mercedes Benz struck him. The Mercedes was traveling westbound on Capitola Road and fled the scene.

The 69-year-old man was transported to Natividad Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers said that they found the Mercedes abandoned on a nearby street. CHP was able to apprehend 39-year-old Jessica Thompson of Santa Cruz at her residence. She was arrested for felony DUI, vehicular Manslaughter, and hit and run.