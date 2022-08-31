Fall Round-Up Festival tickets on sale Thursday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Usually, the California Rodeo Salinas owns the month of July, but another big event will be coming in October.

The California Rodeo Salinas announced that they would be hosting the inaugural Fall Round Up Festival at the Salinas Sports Complex on October 13 through 16. Brent Eastman Insurance Services Inc. is presenting the event, and tickets are available online starting Thursday, Sep. 1.

The festival will have a carnival, food trucks, and live music for families to enjoy. Shopping will also be available in the indoor mall under the west grandstands.

You can also purchase pumpkins at the south end of the midway. The headlining music act will be the Money Band which will perform on Friday, Oct. 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Western performer Will Roberts will also be returning to the rodeo grounds. He will be performing rope tricks, running fun contests, and more on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16

Admission tickets to the festival are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 2-12. Children under two can enter for free.

Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides will be $30 plus fees before Oct. 13 and $40 plus fees during the festival.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sep. 1 at 10 a.m. For more information, you can visit here.