California ISO extends Flex Alert to Sept. 1

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE August 31, 2022, at 4:21 p.m.- The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended the flex alert they issued on Wednesday to now also include Thursday.

Californians are asked to limit their electricity usage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. This is to help ease the strain on the power grid during critical hours while the state will be experiencing extreme heat.

---

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is due to the high temperatures pushing energy demand and tightening available power supplies. According to the California ISO, the grid will expect high electricity demand from air condition use and wants voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand.

Additional Flex Alerts are possible throughout the Labor Day weekend as record high temperatures are forecasted for much of the west coast.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees warmer in Northern California through Tuesday, Sep. 6. In Southern California, temperatures will be 10 to 18 degrees warmer than average.

Death Valley is expected to peak at 126 degrees Fahrenheit, the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth, in September.

Consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

For information on Flex Alerts and to find more electricity conservation tips, visit

FlexAlert.org.