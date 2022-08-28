Former AUSD Superintendent arrested on DUI

STOCKTON, CALIF. (KION-TV): Former Alisal Union School District superintendent John Ramirez Jr. was arrested on Aug. 25 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Stockton Police responded to a report at 9:52 p.m. on Aug. 25 for a possible DUI driver at March Lane and St. Andrews Drive. Police did share that Ramirez, 51 did show signs of intoxication.

Officers gave Ramirez a preliminary blood alcohol test which showed a level of .225 which is double the legal limit of .008.

Ramirez was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of driving under the influence. He was released the next day.

Ramirez was the superintendent of Stockton Unified School District for about a year until he abruptly resigned in June to take care of his parents.

He served as superintendent for the Alisal Union School District from 2010-2016.