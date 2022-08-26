Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 9:48 AM
Published 9:45 AM

Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
GC Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Originally Published: 26 AUG 22 12:27 ET

Updated: 26 AUG 22 12:32 ET

By Marshall Cohen and Tierney Sneed, CNN

    (CNN) -- The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit.

Federal investigators used the affidavit to convince a judge that there was probable cause that crimes had been committed, paving the way for the judge to authorize the search of former President Donald Trump's home and resort in Florida.

The Justice Department also released a redacted legal brief explaining why it proposed the redactions to the affidavit, including possible threats to witnesses.

The DOJ argued that, without the proposed redactions, "the affidavit could be used to identify many, if not all, of these witnesses."

What follows is two paragraphs of redacted material.

"If witnesses' identities are exposed, they could be subjected to harms including retaliation, intimidation, or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety," the filing said. "As the Court has already noted, 'these concerns are not hypothetical in this case.'"

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content