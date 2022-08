HOLLISTER, Calif, (KION-TV): CHP Hollister-Gilroy confirmed to KION that there was a seven-vehicle crash involving a big-rig on the intersection of Highway 25 and Shore Road at 5:01 p.m. on Thursday night.

American Medical Response is currently at the scene and Caltrans is on their way to close down the road. There is no time table for when that section of road will reopen.

This is a developing story.