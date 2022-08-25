First case of Monkeypox confirmed in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- After months of monkeypox (mpx) cases appearing in neighboring counties, the first case of the virus has been discovered in San Benito County.

San Benito County said the individual is receiving care from a medical provider at this time and is in isolation.

The county said they're also listed in "good condition."

County health is working on contact tracing and identified two close contacts and an additional suspected case of mpx.

Clinicians are being asked to report suspected mpx cases to San Benito County Public Heath Services by calling 831-637-5367.

As a reminder, mpx begins with flu-like symptoms: fever, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and body aches. A distinct rash also develops one to three days after initial symptoms.

Those experiencing the above symptoms should contact a health care provider for evaluation and guidance.

Monterey County as of August 25 has reported 12 cases of mpx. Santa Cruz County has reported 7 while Santa Clara County is reporting 134 cases.