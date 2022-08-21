RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m.

Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire.

Witnesses in the area heard a loud pop and that is when the RV was in flames. According to Monterey Fire, the flames started from the engine of the RV and began to spread throughout the vehicle. The fire was caused by the fueling system in the RV.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes. According to Monterey Fire, the two people who were living inside the RV were not injured and will be living with family in the area. Nobody inside or outside of the store was not threatened by the fire since the store closed at 10 p.m.