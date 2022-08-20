Concours d’Lemons highlights the best “worst” cars of Car Week

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Outside of the fancy cars at the Concours d'Elegance at Pebble Beach this weekend come the flurry of quirky or flat out "worst" motor vehicles at the Concours d'Lemons in Seaside.

We say "motor vehicles" because it wasn't JUST cars at this particular event in Seaside on Saturday.

In fact one of the vehicles, pictured below, was barely a car!

"Emi" the Modified Dodge Caravan "Emi" the Modified Dodge Caravan winning the "Slightly better than a Go-Kart Award" (Photo from Concours d'Lemons/Facebook)

The "Slightly Better than a Go-Kart" winner was what remains of a 1994 Dodge Caravan that was modified into basically a single seat with a motor.

According to 14-year-old Violetta, who drove the car up to the award presenters Saturday, the former version of the vehicle was in the concours last year and even won an award.

An hour later it was sent off to a salvage yard and turned into what is it's current version, affectionately known as "Emi."

There were other awards handed out, too. Including the "Sickest Sycle" award, which went to Bob Shook who brought in a Honda Motocompo.

Shook said you can actually fold up the motorized scooter and carry it around with you, although a quick search noted that it weighed about 90 or so pounds.

He said the parts were spread out across different areas of the world but he was happy to get it salvaged for the event.

"I bought it in 1983 and they only sold it in '82 and '83 in Japan," said Shook. "None of them came to America. Just crazy shoppers like me who bought the last one in exchange."

But there were full-sized cars at the event, too.

The "Sight for Sour Eyes" award went to a 1976 Mercury Bobcat Runabout Villager which the presenters said had almost too many names tacked onto it.

They noted the interior, which award-winner, Alberto, described as a "beautiful brown plaid. The kind of upholstery you would like on a pair of pants."

But the real winner at the Concours d'Lemons was a 1960 BMW 502, noted to be the Baroque Angel and also the d'Lemons "Worst in Show."

It was a car that, according to the presenters, almost ruined BMW and was the first car out of the company to come with a V8 engine.

Ironically, when it's restored, the darn thing is worth somewhere above half a million dollars.

Go figure.

Oh, and you can watch the full awards ceremony below: