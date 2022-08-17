The Only Women’s Car Show returns to Car Week

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV): After a two year hiatus, The Prancing Ponies Women's Car Show returns to Monterey Car Week on Thursday. This is the only car show that happens in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

This year's theme is Celebrating and Elevating Women. For the first time, a fashion show will happen during the car show.

Carmel-by-the-Sea Mayor Dave Potter and Tom Matano, a Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance judge, will be speaking at the event.

They will also have a Men We Love exhibition celebrating men who support women. They will also have an afterparty at the Links Club in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place on Ocean Avenue. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to provide funding to enable low-income women to attend online workshops, seminars, and conferences they could otherwise not afford.

For more information, visit their website right here.