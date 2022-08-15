Start your engines, Monterey Car Week has arrived

MONTEREY, CA: A summer tradition like no other has returned to Monterey Peninsula. Monterey Car Week kicks off this week with wall to wall auto shows, auctions and car reveals.

Here is the schedule of events for the remainder of the week.

Monday Aug. 15

Porsche Monterey Classic: This exclusive Porsche event highlights classic Porsches with live music, whiskey wine and hors d’oeuvres to be served. Over 300 plus Porsche sports cars will be only display from the classics to newer models. Guests can enter to win a 2023 Porsche Macan

This event takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will be held at Porsche Monterey dealership which is located on 1781 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955.

Automobila Monterey Expo: This one of a kind expo will run from Monday Aug. 15 to Aug. 17 at the Embassy Suites on 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955. The expo will have over 40 international dealers that will be selling original vintage posters, photographs, badges & pins, hood ornaments and many other items. The admission fee is $20.

Tuesday Aug. 16

Classic Motorsports Magazine Monterey Kickoff: Over 60 classic cars will be lined up for the community to see on Lighthouse Ave in Pacific Grove. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the judging starting at 4 p.m. The event will run until 7:00 p.m. The event is free for the community.

Wednesday Aug. 17

The Little Car Show: The action will pick right up in Downtown Pacific Grove. The Little Car Show will have over 100 micro, mini and arcane vehicles with no greater than 1,601cc displacement engines or electric powered vehicles will be on display at Lighthouse Ave. The show will start at noon and go until 5:00 p.m. There will be a parade around the city's scenic waterfront and beaches beginning at Lover's Point and following Ocean View Boulevard to Asilomar. The event is free for the community.

Haggerty MotorLux: This event is exclusive for anyone 21 years and older. The event takes place at the Monterey Jet Center on 196 Skypark Dr, Monterey, CA 93940. You will be enjoying culinary delights as you walk through are vintage race cars, motorcycles, and aircraft. Open parking will be available on Garden Road with limited parking available in specific parking lots. Shuttles will be running every 5-10 minutes and will start running at 3:30 p.m. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There is still limited tickets available.

Prancing Ponies Women's Car Show: This one of a kind event returns to Ocean Avenue in Carmel By The Sea. This event returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. There will be cars lined up on Ocean Avenue but there will also be a fashion show happening during the car show.

Carmel By The Sea Mayor Dave Potter will be scheduled to speak as well as Tom Matano who is a Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance judge.

If you want to attend the VIP events such as the Breakfast At Tiffany's event and VIP Lounge then you can click here. Proceeds from the event will help provide funding to enable low-income Women to attend online workshops, seminars, and conferences they could otherwise not afford.

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic: Head to The Lodge at Pebble Beach to see cars arriving from their 15 day road trip that started in Kirkland, Wash. They will arrive at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach around 4:30 p.m. The event is free.

Thursday Aug 18 thru Sunday Aug 21- The Auctions and main event happening

The auctions begin and will be running through the weekend. Here is the list of auctions and events that you will see these one of a kind cars being sold for astonishing prices.

Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auction: The only auction that is being held inside Pebble Beach will take place. The auction begins on Friday Aug. 19 and Saturday Aug. 20. Friday's auction begins at 5 p.m. while Saturday's begins at 11 a.m. However, you can start viewing the cars on Wednesday Aug. 17. The following times to view the cars are here.

Wednesday, Aug 17 at 9 AM - 6 PM

Thursday, Aug 18 at 9 AM - 6 PM

Friday, Aug 19 at 9 AM - 6 PM

Saturday, Aug 20 at 9 AM - 5 PM.

The event will be at Parc Du Concours, 3300 Portola Road

Pebble Beach, CA.

For more information visit here. General parking for visitors can be found in Lot 12 directly across from Gooding & Company's main entrance. The vehicle entrance to Lot 12 is located off Forest Lake Road, just north of the Stevenson Drive.

Bonham's Quail Lodge Auction: The 25th Annual Quail Lodge Auction will be taking place at Quail Lodge and Golf Club. There will be plenty of cars that will be auctioned off on Friday Aug. 19 starting at 11 a.m.

Here are the days you can preview the cars that will be auctioned off.

Wednesday Aug, 17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday Aug. 18, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday Aug. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

RM Sotheby's Auction: This auction will be held at the Monterey Conference Center from Aug 18 thru 20. Preview days will start on Aug. 17. Here is the following info for the preview and auction info. For ticket information visit here.

Wednesday Aug 17

Public Preview from 10am to 7pm

Thursday Aug18

Public Preview from 10am to 4pm

Auction Starts at 5:30pm

Friday Aug 19

Public Preview from 10am to 4pm

Auction Starts at 5:30pm

Saturday Aug 20

Public Preview from 10am to 4pm

Auction Starts at 5:30pm

Monterey Jet Center Auction: Broad Arrow Auctions will host its first live auction at the Monterey Jet Center on Wed. Aug 17 thru Thurs. Aug 18. The auction will feature approximately 80 exceptional motor cars within the grounds of this spectacular event.

Wed, Aug. 17

Preview: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (open free to the public)

Thurs, Aug. 18

Preview: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (open free to the public)

Auction: Late afternoon (open to bidders, guests, and approved media only)

Mecum Auto Auctions: Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company, will offer 600 consignments at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Spa which is right next to Del Monte Golf Course.

Vehicles to be offered range from prewar classics and vintage muscle cars to luxury and high-end exotics, modern supercars and more. The event will take place from Thursday Aug 18 to Saturday Aug 20. For ticket info click here

SELLER'S CHECK-IN

Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16-17 from 8 AM until 6 PM

AUCTION

Gates open daily at 8 AM

Gates close one hour after the final vehicle of the day crosses the block.



VEHICLES

Thursday, August 18 at 10 AM

Friday and Saturday, August 19-20 at 9 AM

Legends of Autobahn: The event will take place at Pacific Grove Golf Links on Thursday Aug. 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Over 300 cars will be displayed throughout the golf course along with exhibits from event sponsors.

Admission is free but general parking will be $25. Here is the event schedule.

7:00 a.m.: Registration Opens

7:00-10:00 a.m.: Breakfast

7:00–8:00 a.m.: Judged Class Cars Placed on Field

8:00–9:00 a.m.: Display Cars Placed on Field in Corral Area

9:00 a.m.: Official Start of Legends of the Autobahn

9:00 a.m.–Noon: Judging, Special Presentations, Guest Speakers

11:30 p.m.–1:30 p.m.: Lunch

1:30–3:30 p.m.: Awards Ceremony.

Rolex Motorsports Reunion: This weekend, car enthusiasts will be seeing classic race cars come to life at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca. The reunion runs from Thursday Aug. 18 thru Sunday Aug. 22. Over 550 race cars are invited to compete in the world’s premier motoring event, and are accepted based on the car’s authenticity, race provenance and period correctness. You will not want to miss the famous Corkscrew Hillclimb on Sunday Aug. 21.

This will kick off a yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

For schedule and ticket information visit here.

Pebble Beach Tour D'Ellegance presented by Rolex

More than 150 cars that will be in Concours will drive down original 17-Mile Drive, traverses nearby mountains and valleys, and pauses for a time in charming Carmel by the Sea.

Cars will begin lining up at 7 a.m. on Portola Road in Pebble Beach. The tour departs at 9 a.m. and the tour will return to Pebble at noon.

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum

The Classic Car Forum includes must-see panels and exclusive interviews with key names in the automotive world and will take place in the Concours Village across from the driving range on Forest Lake and Stevenson. It is open to the public but pre-regrestration is required. The forum schedule is listed here.

The fourm will be Friday thru Sunday.

Pebble Beach RetroAuto

RetroAuto exhibitors represent a variety of retail and manufacturing categories, including rare collectables, historic automobilia, art and literature as well as luxury items. It is free to the public at Concours Village and will be open throughout the weekend.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering: The event will be held on Friday Aug 19 from 10 a.m. thru 4:00 p.m. This event has provided an unparalleled and exclusive experience for motorsports enthusiasts and collectors from around the world to enjoy rare collections of fine automobiles and motorcycles.

Some of the themes for this year's gathering are the 50th Anniversary of the BMW M Division, All Things MINI Cooper and 70 Years of Jaguar and their Wins at Le Mans.

The event will be held at Quail Lodge Golf Club in Carmel Valley.

Werks Reunion: This event will be held at Monterey Pines Golf Course at 1250 Garden Road

in Monterey. The event will take place on Friday Aug. 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This will be the largest gathering of Porsches! Expect to view a breathtaking array of Porsches at this free-to-spectators event, from rare classics to current models and everything in between. Display your own cherished car in Porsche Corrals or enter the Porsche Concours and compete to win in more than 20 prize categories.

Spectators are welcome to attend Werks Reunion Monterey free of charge ($40 parking fee, cash only). For event schedule click here.

Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally: Over 200 vintage and exotic automobiles line the picturesque historic downtown business area on Lighthouse Avenue. There will be plenty of food and photographs of your favorite classic cars. The event is free. To check out the schedule visit here.

Exotics on Broadway: The event has moved to Seaside and will now be at General Jim Moore Blvd. between Broadway Ave. and San Pablo Ave. The carefully crafted approach of this event is to create the ideal venue for companies to showcase their products and services to a demographic passionate about high-end modifications. Sure to draw the crowds, the event is free and open to the public.

The event will be on Saturday Aug. 20 and will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m

Concours d'LeMons Monterey: Hoopties, Rust Buckets, Misfits, Mistakes and the worst of the automotive world will be on display and as always celebrity judges will be accepting bribes for our Thrift Shop sourced trophies. The event will be on Saturday Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Concorso Italiano: The event will be happening on Saturday Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Course. This event will have more than 800 vehicles of Italian origin, and its atmosphere is on the vehicles on display, conversations between people who love and appreciate them, and elements of Italian style such as fashion, food, music and art.

For more information visit their website.

Ferrari Owners Club: The 24th Ferrari Owners Club will be taking place at The Barnyard Shopping Center in Carmel. There will be vintage and new Ferrari Automobiles, plus wine tasting from various Monterey County wineries. Tickets start at $75 and proceeds benefit Big Sur Food And Wine Foundation. The event will be on Sat. Aug 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Main Event

Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance: The crown jewel of Car Week takes place on Sun. Aug 21 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be classics such as the Chapron Coachwork, the Lamborghini Miura and more. Plus, Aston Martin will introduce two breathtaking new models with a world-first reveal and public product debut.

There are still limited amount of tickets available.