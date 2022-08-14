Victim in deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas identified

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - UPDATE August 16, 2022, at 11:21 a.m.- The victim that was killed at a homeless encampment located near East Laurel Drive near Carr lake Saturday has been identified by investigators.

Erik Alexander Meza Chairez, 29, was the victim found with a gunshot wound at 7:25 p.m. who later died of his injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect and motive for the homicide.

If you have any information, you can call Detective Chayene Garcia at 831-758-7132.

Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department.

Authorities say anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Chayene Garcia at 831-758-7132. You can also remain anonymous and call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.