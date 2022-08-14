Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the encampment near East Laurel Drive near Carr Lake on Saturday around 7:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Salinas Police reports officers tried to save the victim but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

It's not known if a suspect or if any suspects have been arrested in relation to the case.

Authorities say anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Chayene Garcia at 831-758-7132. You can also remain anonymous and call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.