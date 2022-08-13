Watsonville native mic’d up during minor league baseball game

DAYTON, OH (KION-TV) -- Dayton Dragons infielder and Cincinnati Reds prospect, Ruben Ibarra, showed off some of his personality in a recent game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League.

Ibarra was drafted out of San Jose State and graduated from St. Francis High School in Watsonville back in 2017.

He was drafted by the Reds organization in 2021 and moved up to the team's High-A affiliate, Dayton, this year.

Watch the full clip below