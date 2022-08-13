Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:31 AM

Watsonville native mic’d up during minor league baseball game

Dayton Dragons MILB

DAYTON, OH (KION-TV) -- Dayton Dragons infielder and Cincinnati Reds prospect, Ruben Ibarra, showed off some of his personality in a recent game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League.

Ibarra was drafted out of San Jose State and graduated from St. Francis High School in Watsonville back in 2017.

He was drafted by the Reds organization in 2021 and moved up to the team's High-A affiliate, Dayton, this year.

Watch the full clip below

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content