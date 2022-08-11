Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true nature.

In total, the Enforcement Unit found and destroyed over 14,000 illegal cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis.

Cannabis in bags before being destroyed. Berry farm

The DA's Office's Bureau of Investigations, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works helped out with this raid.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.