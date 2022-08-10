School Resource Officer assigned to Spring Grove School in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office announced the appointment of a School Resource Officer at Spring Grove School near Hollister.

San Benito County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Cedeno has been chosen for the new role beginning August 11, 2022.

Cedeno, who Sheriff Eric Taylor calls "Smilin' Jeremy," is described as a Hollister native who has been with the San Benito County Sheriff's Office for a little over two years.

"We are confident Deputy Cedeno has the perfect attitude, heart, and temperament to have an incredibly positive impact on the lives of our youth and to protect them from danger, if necessary," said San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor.

The appointment comes in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed in a deadly shooting.

A contract was signed by North County Joint Union School District Superintendent and Spring Grove School Principal Jenny Bernosky during a meeting Tuesday night.

San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said Deputy Cedeno will be in charge of helping with traffic issues and developing a curriculum to teach students about the dangers of tobacco, gangs and drugs.

Cedeno is expected to be available to the school during regular school hours and at special events.