Pedestrian struck and killed on East Alisal Street

SALINAS, CALIF- (KION TV): Salinas PD told KION that a 30 year old male passed away on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle trying to cross the 1400 block of E. Alisal St.

Officers responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 2:46 p.m. and found the victim in the roadway was suffering from life threatening injuries. Paramedics arrived on the scene and attempted life saving measures but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation revealed the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge Durango. The 34 year old driver stayed on scene, called 911 and is cooperating in the investigation. She was determined not to be intoxicated.

Salinas PD asks if anyone has information that is related to the incident they are asked to call them at 831-758-7321 or their tip line at 831-775-4222.