Monterey County Sheriff’s Office arrested wanted gang member on weapons and drug charges

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

CHUALAR, CALIF, (KION TV): Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 36 year old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar last week after being found with guns and drugs in his vehicle.

Cisneros was wanted on charges stemming from a prior domestic violence case. Detectives with the MADCAT and PCU divisions located Cisneros on the 2500 block of Roosevelt Street. He was detained next to his vehicle.

Detectives searched Cisneros' vehicle and residence. They found three firearms, methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and a large amount of cash were located. He is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Jorge Cisneros. Photo courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple weapons and drug charges.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

