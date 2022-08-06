Skip to Content
Published 4:36 PM

Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole

Monterey County, California FB

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive.

The county said the sinkhole formed in the southbound lane after a waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort.

So far the sinkhole is 4 feet wide and about 3 to 4 feet deep.

For now the road remains useable, however warning signs are posted to let drivers know when they reach the problem area.

County public works is looking into the damage and are preparing to repair the road.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

