Impressive shutout streak continues for Monterey Bay F.C. with win over El Paso

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A late goal sealed Monterey Bay F.C.'s unbeaten streak as well as its impressive shutout streak Saturday night against the El Paso Locomotive.

Watsonville native Adrian Rebollar played hero, scoring in the 88th minute of the match to make it 1-0.

That's all that Monterey Bay F.C. needed to continue its unbeaten streak which is now at six games.

The team's consecutive shutout streak is now at five games.

Monterey Bay F.C. is hoping to climb the standings but is chasing history as they do so with the current shutout streak they have.

According to Monterey Bay F.C. staff, the record in USL Championship play for consecutive shutouts by a goalkeeper is 8 by Evan Louro of the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The longest shutout streak by a team in minutes played is 891. Monterey Bay F.C. sits at 499.

Goalkeeper Antony Siaha has been an unsung hero of sorts as MBFC tries to maneuver their way up the standings from their 12th place ranking.

Siaha has started five games in goal and hasn't given up a goal.

He's had to stay on top of his game, too, as El Paso had 12 corners on Saturday with 12 shot attempts versus Monterey Bay F.C.'s 6.

F.C.'s next game is on the road against the San Diego Loyal on August 10 at 7 p.m.

It's there the "Crisp and Kelp" will look to at least continue one streak as after tonight they've won three matches in a row.