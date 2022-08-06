Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day.
It all kicks off early Saturday morning with an hour-long flag raising event that starts at 9:30 a.m.
The city is also putting on a parade in downtown Hollister along San Benito Street.
And if you aren't an early bird, downtown Hollister will also be taken over by a carnival that runs from 2 to 7 p.m.
Wristbands for the carnival are 5 dollars and are available online only.
