Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day.

It all kicks off early Saturday morning with an hour-long flag raising event that starts at 9:30 a.m.

The city is also putting on a parade in downtown Hollister along San Benito Street.

And if you aren't an early bird, downtown Hollister will also be taken over by a carnival that runs from 2 to 7 p.m.

Use the QR Code for online purchase of a wristband to the Hollister Carnival in downtown Hollister (Photo courtesy of Hollister Police Dept).

Wristbands for the carnival are 5 dollars and are available online only.

For more information click here