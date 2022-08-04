Murder-suicide claims life of Soledad native, Navy sailor

FALLON, NV (KION-TV) -- Authorities in Fallon, Nevada, are investigating a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of two enlisted sailors, including a Soledad native.

Tiffany Nicole Kerlee and Anthony Kent Mustizer were identified by the Naval Air Forces as the people who died in the incident. Tiffany was a native of Soledad.

Michael Kerlee, Tiffany's father, tells KION that detectives told them there's evidence that Mustizer shot and killed Kerlee before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators would only confirm to KION that the murder-suicide investigation is ongoing.

"This is tough. We're devastated," said Michael Kerlee. "This completely blindsided us."

Tiffany's parents said Tiffany was two months away from exiting the military, applying for a government position and that she was trying to get a college degree.

Michael and Kat Kerlee described Tiffany as strong, independent and witty. They said they were aware of a relationship between Tiffany and Mustizer and last spoke to him in July.

"We treated this guy like a son. He called us mom and dad. And then he turns on us like this?" said Michael Kerlee.

According to investigators, Tiffany Kerlee and Anthony Mustizer's bodies were found on July 25th.

The Naval Air Forces released a statement to KION that reads the following: “The case currently is under investigation by the Fallon Police Department with the Navy’s full support and cooperation. The Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center extends our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of our deceased Sailors; our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Michael and Kat said they're planning to hold services for Tiffany Kerlee on August 19 in Monterey County where Tiffany grew up.

According to a Linkedin account by the same name, Kerlee attended Soledad High from 2009 to 2013