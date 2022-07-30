Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 11:55 AM

White House: Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again in ‘rebound’ case

CNN

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in what the president's physician is calling a "rebound" case.

According to White House physician Kevin C. O'Connor, the president's Paxlovid treatment left the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity.

This was observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, according to the physician.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning by antigen testing," said O'Connor.

The physician said Biden is not experiencing a reemergence of symptoms and is feeling "quite well." Despite this, the president will be placed under strict isolation procedures.

President Biden initially tested positive for the virus back on July 21. It was then that he started Paxlovid treatment.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content