White House: Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again in ‘rebound’ case

WASHINGTON D.C. (KION-TV) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in what the president's physician is calling a "rebound" case.

According to White House physician Kevin C. O'Connor, the president's Paxlovid treatment left the potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity.

This was observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, according to the physician.

"After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning by antigen testing," said O'Connor.

The physician said Biden is not experiencing a reemergence of symptoms and is feeling "quite well." Despite this, the president will be placed under strict isolation procedures.

President Biden initially tested positive for the virus back on July 21. It was then that he started Paxlovid treatment.