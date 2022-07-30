Card skimmer, hidden camera found at Bank of America ATM near downtown Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Hollister Police are warning Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts after finding a card skimming device and hidden camera at an ATM near the downtown area this week.

Hollister Police said an employee found the skimming device Friday and turned it over to investigators.

An additional search above the ATM by police turned up a smoke detector device that had a small pinhole camera and SD card storage device inside.

An SD Card was also located in the hidden camera device, which police say is an indication that the "suspects DO NOT have the most recent footage or the skimmed data."

Police also said the skimmer looked broken when they received it.

It's also unknown how long the skimmer was installed illegally into the ATM or how long the hidden camera was there.

If you see anything out of the ordinary while making a transaction at an ATM, or if you believe your account was compromised, notify a bank employee or call Hollister Police.

As far as the investigation is concerned, if you believe you're a victim of fraud, contact Hollister Police at 831-636-4331 so they can investigate or point you to the proper resources.